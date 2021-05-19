iHeartRadio
Eighth COVID-19 death reported in Renfrew County

covid 19 2

PEMBROKE, ONT -- Renfrew County and District Health is reporting the eighth death from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 

RCDHU did not release any other details about the death. 

It comes as the health unit reported zero new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in nearly a month. 

The number of known active cases in the region has gone down, it's now at 32. 

As of a case summary update on Monday, four people are in hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit. 

There are two active outbreaks in the region. 

