Eighth COVID-19 death reported in Renfrew County

PEMBROKE, ONT -- Renfrew County and District Health is reporting the eighth death from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

RCDHU did not release any other details about the death.

It comes as the health unit reported zero new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in nearly a month.

The number of known active cases in the region has gone down, it's now at 32.

As of a case summary update on Monday, four people are in hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit.

There are two active outbreaks in the region.