Elderly Petawawa couple lose over $100,000 in scam

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an incident of fraud where an elderly couple lost more than $100,000 to scammers between August 2021 and February 2022.

According to OPP, the victims were initially contacted by a scammer posing as a law enforcement official over the phone. It's alleged that the suspect advised the victims that their credit card had been compromised and used fraudulently.

Police say both the victims were told by the scammer that as a result their other bank accounts were at risk and that their money needed to be moved.

OPP say the couple then allowed the scammer access to their computer and online banking, allowing the scammers access to the couples finances. Thousands of dollars in cash and by electronic means were sent to locations in Canada, Europe and India. Personal information, including void cheques and photos of a driver's license, were also sent to the scammer.

After several months, the victims asked for their money back. When the money wasn't returned, the couple reported the matter to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP are warning all residents to be wary of unsolicited calls from those claiming to be a financial institution, credit card company, or law enforcement agency with messaging that their credit card and/or banking information has been compromised.

Residents are asked to verify the legitimacy of any caller before providing any personal information over the phone and to avoid allowing third party access to your computre.

Residents can report frauds either to their local police service or to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit the website at www.antifraudcentre.ca