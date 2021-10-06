iHeartRadio
11°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Electric bike driver faces impairment charges

opp

The driver of an electric bike is facing impairment charges in the City of Pembroke. 

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they received a call at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday of a person consuming alcohol and then driving an electric bike at the Pembroke Waterfront. 

OPP responded and conducted a traffic stop in Riverside Park. 

67-year-old Garry Landrie of Laurentian Valley Township faces an impairment charge. 

Later that night, opp conducted a traffic stop on Pembroke St. West. 

26-year-old Rachel Bird of Kirkland, Quebec faces two impairment charges. 

Landrie was released and set to appear in a Pembroke court on November 2. Bird was released and scheduled to appear in court on November 16. 

12

Check out the latest Songs