Electric bike driver faces impairment charges

The driver of an electric bike is facing impairment charges in the City of Pembroke.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they received a call at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday of a person consuming alcohol and then driving an electric bike at the Pembroke Waterfront.

OPP responded and conducted a traffic stop in Riverside Park.

67-year-old Garry Landrie of Laurentian Valley Township faces an impairment charge.

Later that night, opp conducted a traffic stop on Pembroke St. West.

26-year-old Rachel Bird of Kirkland, Quebec faces two impairment charges.

Landrie was released and set to appear in a Pembroke court on November 2. Bird was released and scheduled to appear in court on November 16.