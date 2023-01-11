Electronic speed sign stolen from Grist Mill Rd. in North Algona Wilberforce

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe is currently investigating the theft of a speed sign in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

Police were made aware of the theft on January 3rd, 2023 when they responded to a theft call for service on Grist Mill Road. Officers report that an electric speed sign was reportedly stolen from the road between the date of December 30th, 2022 and January 1st, 2023.

OPP is asking anyone with information in regards to this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray