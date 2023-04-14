Electronic waste drive on St. Lawrence College Campus

St. Lawrence College Project Management students and the Enactus SLC team have announced that they will be hosting an electronic waste drive on Saturday, April 15th, 2023 at the Kingston campus parking lot at 100 Portsmouth Avenue.

Organizers explain that this annual event diverts used electronics from landfills and is held in collaboration with the Electronic Recycling Association who will assess the collected electronics and either recycle or repair and re-distribute them to give new life to these otherwise discarded items. Since 2019 students have helped to divert over 20 metric tonnes of electronics through this initiative.

Accepted electronic items include the following:

- Display devices (monitors and televisions)

- Desktop computers, portable computers

- Computer peripherals (i.e., computer mouse, keyboard, etc.)

- Desktop or floor-standing printing; copying and multifunction devices

- Telephone and telephone answering machines

- Cellular devices and pagers

- Home theatre in a box (equalizers, amplifiers, speakers, and turntables)

- Aftermarket vehicle audio and video devices

- Image, audio and video devices (personable/portable)

The following items will not be accepted:

- Microwaves and stoves/ovens

- Vacuum or steam cleaners

- Light bulbs or light devices (lamps, ceiling lights, etc.)

Students will be in the parking lot collecting electronics from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

