Emergency childcare being offered by City of Kingston

A view of Kingston, Ont. city hall.

The City of Kingston has announced it is mobilizing emergency childcare for school-aged children. 

The program will be for children born on or before December 31st, 2017 and who are registered and attending an elementary school. 

Priority access is being given to children of parents or guardians deemed essential workers by Ontario

More details as well as application forms can be found at the City of Kingston's website

