Emergency childcare being offered by City of Kingston
The City of Kingston has announced it is mobilizing emergency childcare for school-aged children.
The program will be for children born on or before December 31st, 2017 and who are registered and attending an elementary school.
Priority access is being given to children of parents or guardians deemed essential workers by Ontario.
More details as well as application forms can be found at the City of Kingston's website.
-
Pembroke man faces multiple charges including impersonating a peace officerOntario Provincial Police have charged a Pembroke resident with multiple charges, including impersonating a peace officer, in the City of Pembroke.
-
Life-threatening injuries after collision on County Rd. 41The Lennox & Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious collision on County Rd. 41 in Stone Mills Township.
-
RCDHU reports COVID-19 death for second straight dayFor the second straight day, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.
-
68 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a total of 68 new cases of COVID-19.
-
23rd death from COVID-19 in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.
-
Emergency childcare being offered by County of RenfrewThe County of Renfrew has announced targeted emergency childcare for school-aged children.
-
OHL commits to continue 2021-22 season as new restrictions begin in OntarioThe Ontario Hockey League says it is committed to finishing its 2021-22 season as new COVID-19 measures begin in the province, including a complete restriction on fans at indoor sports venues.
-
153 new cases of COVID-19 reported on TuesdayWhen it comes to the COVID-19 situation in the KFL&A region, 153 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in the area.
-
78 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkWhen it comes to the COVID-19 situation in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, 78 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday,