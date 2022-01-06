iHeartRadio
Emergency childcare being offered by County of Renfrew

County of Renfrew Building

The County of Renfrew has announced targeted emergency childcare for school-aged children. 

The emergency care will be for school-aged children of eligible health care and frontline workers defined by the province of Ontario at participating site locations. 

More details as well as application forms to apply for the emergency childcare can be found at the County of Renfrew's website

