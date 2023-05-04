Emergency declared in Whitewater Region due to Ottawa River flooding

Management and Protection Act to protect property and the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of the Whitewater Region from the flooding along the Ottawa River. Rising water levels pose an ongoing threat as they have exceeded the 2017 water levels and are currently forecasted to rise close to the historic levels seen in 2019.

Mayor Nicholson has corresponded with MPP John Yakabuski, MP Cheryl Gallant and Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon. The Township says it will continue to share information with these organizations and will request resources as needed.

The Township is monitoring the situation closely and will provide additional information as it becomes available will commence daily updates as the week continues to be communicated via the Township’s website and Facebook page

The Township says all residents should monitor weather conditions, check for updated messages, and exercise caution near fast-moving water. Additionally, residents should take appropriate precautions to protect their property.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should take necessary action to protect and secure property that is in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

The Township Fire Department will be commencing mass sandbag filling at the Westmeath Public Works Garage located at 1798 Westmeath Road. Residents may collect the filled sandbags as required. The Township will be requesting additional support from volunteers in the coming days.

Additionally, sand and sandbags have been made available at certain key locations throughout the Township.

Flood resource information, current MNRF bulletins and Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board press releases can be found on the Township’s website or the following links:

Ontario River Regulation Planning Board (ORRPB)

- www.ottawariver.ca/

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF)

- www.lioapplications.lrc.gov.on.ca/webapps/swmc/flood-forecasting-and-warning-program/#ontarioFloodMap

Ontario Power Generation (OPG)

- www.opg.com/powering-ontario/our-generation/hydro/river-system-data/

Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU)

- www.rcdhu.com/

Municipal 511

- www.municipal511.ca/

Additionally, the Township can be contacted at 613-646-2282 (Option 0) on Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and after-hours emergency at 613-646-2282, (Option 9).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

