Emergency departments not for asymptomatic testing or treating of mild COVID-19 symptoms: RCDHU

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reminding residents that emergency departments are for urgent care and not for asymptomatic COVID-19 testing or the treatment of mild COVID-19 symptoms.

RCDHU says there has been a noticeable increase.

"We recognize that there is a certain amount of stress and anxiety that comes from seeing increased transmission in our communities and that asymptomatic individuals want reassurance that they are well, however, these individuals need to stay home, follow the latest isolation and self-monitoring guidance and connect with their primary care physician or the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre if they have questions about their health or what they should do," said Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Cushman, in a press release.

It is reminded that new provincial COVID-19 testing guidance is in effect, making public PCR testing eligibility only available for high-risk individuals or people who work in high-risk settings.