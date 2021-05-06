Emergency sewer repair on Moffat St. and Welland St.
The intersection at Moffat St. and Welland St. is reduced to one lane to facilitate an emergency sewer repair.
The City of Pembroke says to expect delays if you are heading down that area and that flag people will be directing traffic.
The repair is expected to last until 8pm today.
Emergency traffic disruption: the intersection of Moffat St. and Welland St. will be temporarily reduced to one lane today until 8:00 p.m. to facilitate a sewer repair.— City of Pembroke (@CityPembroke) May 6, 2021
Flag persons will be directing traffic and delays can be expected. pic.twitter.com/RneATSuVTg