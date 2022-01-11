Employee shoved to ground after alleged robbery at Shoppers Drug Mart

Brockville Police have charged a man with robbery after an incident led to an employee being shoved to the ground.

Police say they were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart on Parkedale Ave. at around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday.

Officers received information that a male suspect had entered the store and partially filled a shopping cart with items. The suspect then left the store making no attempt to purchase the items.

Police say the suspect was confronted by an employee, who was then pushed to the ground.

The employee was not seriously injuried.

Shortly after, police say they located the suspect nearby, identified as a 49-year-old male, and taken into custody for the offence of robbery.

The suspect was held for a bail hearing.