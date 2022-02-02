Employment and Education Centre looking to hire auto workers



The Employment and Education Centre (EEC) is recruitting new employees to work in the automotive sector.

In collaboration with Employement Ontario, EEC aims to empower people to make meaningful changes in their lives. They offer both in-person and virtual employment services to get the right candidates set up for success.

Business services manager at EEC, Teanne Larocque, says "we are looking for a candidate who's looking to learn, and invest in growth in the automotive industry, so someone who is looking to stay there as a career." She says there are full-time positions available, Monday to Friday, for the right candidates.

They are hiring for a variety of positions, most of them require a minimum of 1 to 2 years of experience, others may require 3 to 5, as well as a driver's license.

Larocque says they are searching for candidates who have all sorts of experience. She also says they will speak with individuals who have little to no experience, as the industry is looking desperately for employees.

If you or someone you know is interested in a career in the automotive industry, visit www.eecentre.com