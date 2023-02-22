Enterprise Renfrew County calls for business-oriented students

Enterprise Renfrew County (ERC) says they are looking for ambitious students who are keen to enter the world of entrepreneurship. Organizers say that their Summer Company Program is a unique opportunity for students aged 15 to 29 to create their own company, and their own job and learn what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

Students receive an initial financial award of up to $1,500 to help kickstart their businesses. Upon successful completion of the virtual training and operation of their business until the end of August, student entrepreneurs will receive up to $1,500 in additional support for their business. They say that through experiential learning, students in the program will acquire the essential skills and expertise in financial management, sales, inventory control, marketing, and customer service to successfully operate their businesses.

In the past, ERC student businesses have included street food vendors, artists, bakers, gardeners and lawn care service providers, auto detailing, dog groomers, estheticians, firewood suppliers, retailers, children's entertainers, photographers, and small engine mechanics.

Summer Company is a highly competitive program with only five (5) spaces available. Interested students are encouraged to apply at the earliest opportunity. The application deadline is May 15, 2023, at midnight.

For more information, call Enterprise Renfrew County at 613-735-8224 or visit www.EnterpriseRenfrewCounty.com. To apply visit www.ontario.ca/page/start-summer-company-students.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray