Enterprise Renfrew County celebrates eight Starter Company Plus grant recipients

Enterprise Renfrew County has announced the successful recipients of Starter Company Plus grants for their August 2022 session. During the summer, eight motivated individuals participated in Starter Company Plus, a training program funded by the Government of Ontario that supports entrepreneurs wishing to start, expand, or purchase an existing business in the County of Renfrew.

Grant recipients were: Sarah Campanico (Evernew Recovery & Rehabilitation) of Petawawa, Rob Campbell (Fire-Que) of Renfrew, Carleen Clouthier (Canadian Baby Co.) of Pembroke, Courtney Enright (Small Town Co.) of Douglas, Karen Kavanagh (Valley Clean Co.) of Braeside, Jennifer McGuire (Red Neck Recipes) of Arnprior, Alexis Sapera (EWE Crafts) of Beachburg and Kelly Sperry (Kelly's Salon Services Unbound Inc.) of Arnprior.

The program aims to be transformational for entrepreneurs with new business ideas and for owners of businesses that have been operating for five years or less. Starter Company Plus provides three months of business coaching, business plan and cash flow development, mentoring and instruction from ERC staff and professional trainers. Also included are information sessions with local insurance, legal, and accounting professionals and networking opportunities, all free of charge. At the end of the program, there is also an opportunity for participants to compete, through a business plan pitch contest, for a grant of up to $4,000 towards their business operations.

"Enterprise Renfrew County strives to provide insightful, individualized coaching and comprehensive group training through Starter Company Plus, offering entrepreneurs guidance to help them succeed in business," stated Heather Inwood-Montrose, Small Business Advisor with Enterprise Renfrew County.

Starter Company Plus has an ongoing intake for interested individuals. Sessions run twice annually, with a fall session currently underway. The next available start date is May 2023.

For more information visit www.enterpriserenfrewcounty.com, call 613-735-8224 or follow the Enterprise Renfrew County Facebook and Instagram pages.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray