Enterprise Renfrew County opens Starter Company Plus program

The Starter Company Plus program aims to support entrepreneurs wishing to start, expand or purchase an existing business in the County of Renfrew and the City of Pembroke. Enterprise Renfrew County (ERC) is hosting two information sessions for entrepreneurs wishing to participate in the 2023 Starter Company Plus program, which is funded by the Government of Ontario.

Organizers explain that this program has proven to be helpful for entrepreneurs with new business ideas, as well as owners of businesses that have been operating for five years or less. Starter Company Plus provides three months of business coaching, business plan and cash flow projection development, mentoring and instruction from staff and professional trainers. Information sessions with insurance, legal and accounting professionals and networking events with successful local entrepreneurs are also included in the program.

At the end of the Starter Company Plus program, there is an opportunity for participants to compete, by pitching their business plan, for a grant of up to $4,000 to be applied to their business operations.

Interested entrepreneurs may contact Heather Inwood-Montrose, Enterprise Renfrew County Small Business Advisor, at Hinwoodmontrose@countyofrenfrew.on.ca, to book an appointment to discuss their business idea and obtain an invite to register for an information session. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to follow Enterprise Renfrew County on Facebook and Instagram and watch for posts with the registration link. Participants must attend one Information Session to obtain an application to the program. Virtual options are available (via Zoom) on either Tuesday, April 11th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or Thursday, April 13th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

At the end of the Information Session, and once participants are familiar with the Starter Company Plus requirements, benefits and timelines, they will be invited to apply to the program. The deadline for applications for the Spring 2023 intake is Friday, April 21st, 2023.

"Starter Company Plus is a comprehensive program that provides entrepreneurs with training and guidance to help them succeed in business," said Ms. Inwood-Montrose. Starter Company Plus is a highly competitive program with limited spaces available.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray