Environmental Day set for August 21st cancelled

The Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre has cancelled it's Environmental Day that was set for August 21st at Rockwood Public School.

In a press release, General Manager of the centre, Sue McCrae, says the decision is related to the uncertainty of COVID-19.

"When we made this decision, there remained much uncertainty related to COVID-19.," McCrae said in the release. "We can continue to provide this service safely for the community at our permanent depot instead of the one-day mobile events. We hope we can schedule these events again in 2022."

The waste recovery centre says it is open to accepting hazardous and electronic waste year-round at their permanent depot on Woito Station Rd.