Environmental Days returning to the Ottawa Valley

Environmental days look to be coming back to the Ottawa Valley.

The Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre (OVWRC) says the days are returning to Petawawa, Pembroke, and Laurentian Valley.

Residents of those areas will be able to drop off hazardous and electronic waste for no charge.

"We are so glad to be able to provide these events again." said Laurentian Valley Mayor and Chair of the Ottawa Valley Waste Management Board, Steve Bennett, in a press release. "These events provide such a valuable service to the community by helping to keep hazardous materials out of our landfill."

Hazardous waste includes batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, oil, paint, propane cylinders and pesticides.

OVWRC says acceptable electronic waste includes cameras, DVD players, computers, laptops, monitors, TVs and video game devices and consoles.

The first Environmental Day will run on May 14 at the Petawawa Civic Centre from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other Environmental Days will take place on June 4 at the Pembroke & Area Community Centre and on August 20 at Rockwood Public School.

Hazardous and electronic waste will continue to be accepted year-round at the Centre's depot on 1076 Woito Station Rd during regular operating hours, Monday to Saturday.

