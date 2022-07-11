EORN names new Chief Executive Officer in midst of Cell Gap Project

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network Board has announced a new Chief Executive Officer, taking over for David Fell, in the midst of the Cell Gap Project. Jason St. Pierre has been named the new CEO.

St. Pierre was selected after a thorough recruitment process. A resident of Ottawa, he brings both knowledge of eastern Ontario and Deep telecommunications experience. In his 20 years working with Bell Canada, St. Pierre developed a wide range of skills related to management, finance, and technology. He brings extensive experience working with public-private partnerships, including broadband expansion projects in Northern Ontario.

“We are pleased to have Jason take on this crucial role with EORN. His experience in the telecommunications sector, management expertise and strong ties to eastern Ontario position him to be an excellent leader – particularly as we continue to manage the rollout of the Cell Gap Project. He will also be a knowledgeable advocate for connectivity across the region,” said EORN Chair J. Murray Jones.

EORN's Cell Gap Project works to improve cellular coverage and capacity across eastern Ontario. The public-private partnership with Rogers Communications is valued at over $300 million. The project launched in 2021 and is set to be completed over the next couple of years..

“Internet and cellular access are essential to local quality of life and economic prosperity. I look forward to working with EORN’s board and staff to help the people of rural eastern Ontario realize their full potential through improved connectivity,” St.Pierre said.