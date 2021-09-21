Erratic driving around City of Brockville leads to impairment charges

Brockville Police have arrested a 46-year-old man after multiple complaints of erratic driving around the City of Brockville.

Police say they started to receive the calls at 10:36 p.m. on Monday of an erratic vehicle being operated around the city.

The vehicle was located at 2:45 a.m. on King St. W at Market St. W.

Police say a 46-year-old operator was spoken to and found to be impaired by alcohol.

Breath samples blown at the scene was double the legal limit.

The man, who was not named, was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and operate with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver's license was suspended for 90 days.

The man is set to appear in court at a later date to answer the charges.