Ethiopian jazz show and dinner event presented by Brockville Concert Association

The unique rhythms of Ethiopian jazz are coming to Brockville on Saturday, August 19th at 7:00 p.m. as Toronto's Barnes & Woldemichael Ethio-Jazz Quartet takes to the stage at Wall Street United Church. Organizers say a traditional Ethiopian dinner catered by Hirut Cafe will be served in the gymnasium beforehand at 5:30 p.m. to complete the special occasion.

Presented as part of the Brockville Concert Association (BCA) 2022-2023 World of Music series, BCA's President Samia O'Day says this is a great opportunity to see and hear international musicians and music. "I'm looking forward to welcoming these amazing musicians to town and seeing them perform. This is going to be a treat."

Ethiopian Jazz, also referred to as Ethio-jazz, blends traditional Ethiopian melodies with Western jazz music. The BCA explains in a release that over time the genre has grown to include elements from other genres such as Afrofunk, soul, Armenian jazz, and Latin rhythms. Bandleader Daniel Barnes toured internationally for a decade with "The Aretha Franklin of Ethiopia" Aster Aweke and has also toured and recorded with Ethiopian music legend Mahmoud Ahmed. Since the summer of 2022, Daniel's been touring internationally with Ethiopian keyboardist Hailu Mergia. Daniel is also a sought-after sideman drummer and has played with North American jazz greats Joe Sealey, Jane Bunnett, and Holly Cole.

Additionally, Girma Woldemichael is an Ethiopian-born saxophonist, clarinetist and flutist. He began his musical career in Addis Ababa, where he played with renowned vocalists including Alemayehu Eshete, Aster Aweke and Mahmoud Ahmed. He has performed with several bands including the Shebelle Band, the Ethio Stars Band, Millennium Band, Admas band and now the Barnes and Woldemichael Quartet at its home base at Hirut Cafe in Toronto.

The Brockville Concert Association says they gratefully acknowledge the support of the Ontario Arts Council and many charitable, non-profit, private, and individual donors. Tickets for the Barnes & Woldemichael Ethio-Jazz Quartet show and dinner are available for purchase via the Brockville Arts Centre. Dinner and concert tickets are $50.00, while the concert only is $25 for adults and $10 for students.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray