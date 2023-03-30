"Every Kid in our Communities" calls for "Asset Builder" nominations
The Every Kid in our Communities (EKIOC) Coalition is looking for nominations of organizations, businesses, and individuals who made a difference in the lives of children and youth in Leeds and Grenville, particularly over the last 3 difficult pandemic years. The organization says that these "asset builders" will be recognized at a ceremony on Sunday, June 4th, 2023, at the YMCA of Brockville and Area.
The Every Kid Coalition says they are looking to identify organizations, businesses, and individuals who:
- Show interest and invest time in children and youth
- Inspire children and youth
- Provide support to children and youth
- Give children and youth a voice
- Introduce children and youth to new ideas and experiences
- Advocate for children and youth
Karynn von Cramon, Coordinator of EKIOC explains: "We know that the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruption to our children and youth. We also know, though, that there were many everyday heroes who helped children learn, play, and connect. We want to recognize them."
The deadline for nominations is May 3rd, 2023. Forms are available online at the EKIOC website: www.everykid.on.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Renfrew County Warden pleased with continued VTAC fundingRenfrew County Warden Peter Emon expressed his pleasure with the announcement of continued funding for the Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre during the Warden's address at a meeting of the County Council.
Unique military training opportunity for Indigenous persons in OntarioEnrollment is open for the Grey Wolf training program, an eight-week Canadian Army Indigenous Summer Program that combines Indigenous culture and teachings with military training.
Renfrew County CPAN receives $10,00 in memory of caring community memberA cheque for $10,000 was presented to the Renfrew County Community Poverty Action Network through Petawawa Toyota on Tuesday, March 28th. The donation was made in memory of a community member whose favourite cause was the local CPAN.
Brockville Police help paramedics treat unconscious man in City's South-endA man has been transported to the hospital after Brockville Police were called to the area of Perth Street and Brock Street to help paramedics treat the man who was unconscious.
Kingston losses hosting bid for 2024 Memorial CupThe Memorial Cup heads south of the border as the City of Kingston losses hosting privileges to the Saginaw Spirit. The Kingston Frontenacs have released a statement about the failed bid, congratulating Sagina, while acknowledging the disappointment they share with the local fans.
Kingston Police ask for assistance in west-end shooting investigationKingston Police are asking members of the public for information or footage from dash cams or security cameras from in and around the scene of the daylight shooting in the area of the Henry Traill Community Correction Centre, around noon on March 24, 2023.
Police seek to identify mischief suspect on grounds of local schoolAfter a mischief incident that occurred on the ground of a local school in the area of Norman Rogers Drive in midtown Kingston around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18th, Police in Kingston are looking to identify a suspect that was in the area.
Four Pembroke residents charged in fraudulent cheque investigationOntario Provincial Police have charged four Pembroke residents after a months long investigation that began in January, all in connection to fraudulent cheques used in late 2022.
Pembroke resident facing 6 criminal charges after traffic stopA 28-year-old from Pembroke has been charged with 6 criminal offences, including impaired driving, after Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop in the City's Downtown on March, 25th.