"Every Kid in our Communities" calls for "Asset Builder" nominations

The Every Kid in our Communities (EKIOC) Coalition is looking for nominations of organizations, businesses, and individuals who made a difference in the lives of children and youth in Leeds and Grenville, particularly over the last 3 difficult pandemic years. The organization says that these "asset builders" will be recognized at a ceremony on Sunday, June 4th, 2023, at the YMCA of Brockville and Area.

The Every Kid Coalition says they are looking to identify organizations, businesses, and individuals who:

- Show interest and invest time in children and youth

- Inspire children and youth

- Provide support to children and youth

- Give children and youth a voice

- Introduce children and youth to new ideas and experiences

- Advocate for children and youth

Karynn von Cramon, Coordinator of EKIOC explains: "We know that the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruption to our children and youth. We also know, though, that there were many everyday heroes who helped children learn, play, and connect. We want to recognize them."

The deadline for nominations is May 3rd, 2023. Forms are available online at the EKIOC website: www.everykid.on.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray