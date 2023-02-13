Exemplary Standing awarded to Providence Care

Accreditation Canada has awarded Providence Care with Accreditation with Exemplary Standing. The designation is the highest award possible through the hospital accreditation program. This ongoing process is described as assessing health care and social services organizations against rigorous standards of excellence to identify what is being done well and what needs to be improved. From November 21st to 24th 2022 surveyors from Accreditation Canada visited Providence Care to evaluate the organization on how well it performs against national standards of excellence for quality and safety.

Providence Care earned its Exemplary Standing by meeting 100 percent of Accreditation Canada's Required Organizational Practices (ROPs), critical quality practices that ensure safe, quality patient care. The group explains that ROPs are categorized across six safety areas which include, safety culture, communication, medication use, infection control, work-life/workforce and risk assessment.

In addition, Providence Care met 98.9 percent of the standards of excellence against which we were evaluated. They say these standards ensure service excellence in medication management, infection prevention and control, leadership and governance, and more.

"Despite the challenges faced by our staff and physicians as a result of the pandemic, they continued to provide high quality, compassionate care to the people we serve," said Cathy Szabo, President & CEO. "This award is a testament to the commitment of our staff, physicians and volunteers. It is an honour to see their work recognized."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray