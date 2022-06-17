Expert tells inquest that it's possible to change people engaged in abusive behaviour

An expert in family violence prevention and intervention is telling a coroner's inquest that it is possible to change some people who engage in abusive behaviour.

Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam were killed on their properties in the Ottawa Valley by a man who had a known history of violence against women.

All three murders took place within an hour of each other on Sept. 22, 2015.

The inquest is exploring the circumstances of their deaths and considering several ways to prevent future deaths and protect victims of intimate partner violence, particularly in rural communities.

Dr. Katreena Scott, a psychologist and professor at Western University, says there is clear evidence from multiple sources and across several countries that a significant portion of men who engage in abusive behaviour at one point do not continue once this behaviour has been identified.

She says this kind of behaviour can be identified in various ways such as through a police report, a survey or interview that inquires about whether or not there's been abusive behaviour, or counselling.

