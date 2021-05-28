Extra dose sign-up list established by RCDHU

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has announced it is establishing an extra dose sign-up list.

The RCDHU says the list will be for residents who have not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and for indigenous people who are being prioritized for their early second dose.

The list will allow residents to be called last minute or same day for vaccine appointments.

Every Monday morning a new list will be established. This means residents must sign up every Monday morning if they want to get on the list.

It's noted that the list should not be used in place of a booking.

"By introducing this new list, we are able to offer a solution to the large number of no-shows we have recently experienced at vaccine clinics across RCD." Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman said in a press release. "We are in excess of anywhere from 40 to 150 doses of vaccine at some clinics that we have to find arms for. While no dose goes unused, this offers a fast and effective way for our clinic staff to find people to fill those spots on short notice."

You can add your name to the list at the health unit's website.