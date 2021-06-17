Extra shipment of COVID-19 vaccines heading to Renfrew County

The RCDHU has announced that an extra shipment of vaccines has been allocated to Renfrew County.

This means new COVID-19 vaccination appointments are expected to open up by the end of the week.

The health unit says to keep an eye on their website for more appointments.

Additionally, the RCDHU says it's expanding eligibility of it's weekly extra dose sign up list to those who received their first dose on or before May 9th.

More information can be found at RCDHU's website.