Failure to remain at collision in Laurentian Valley Township

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a failure to remain at a collision.

Police say the collision happened on October 6 just before 4:30 p.m. on Hwy. 17 between White Water Rd. and Sawmill Rd. in Laurentian Valley Township.

According to police, a grey Honda CRV travelling westbound, was struck by an eastbound dark coloured pick-up truck that had crossed the centre line.

There was extensive damage to the CRV, but no one was injured.

Police believe there was at least one other vehicle in the area and the people in the vehicle may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information on the pick-up truck and/or it's driver is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.