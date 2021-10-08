Fake firearm in weapons call in Brockville
Brockville Police responded to a weapons call in the area of John St. and King St. West on Tuesday.
Police say several calls were received of a person being sprayed with bear spray and a male having a firearm.
Callers reported seeing the male point a firearm out of a second story window.
Schools in the area had to dismiss students because of the weapons call.
An investigation led to the arrest of a 26-year-old male and a 29-year-old female.
Police say the two suspects had an argument with a 25-year-old victim, leading to the female accused allegedly spraying the victim with bear spray.
The male then allegedly threatened to shoot the victim, but the weapon turned out to be a fake firearm.
Both suspects were charged and released with future court dates.