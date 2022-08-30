Fall Book Fair makes a return at the Symphony Warehouse in September

Great news for Kingston readers, as Kingston Symphony Volunteers announce the return of the Fall Book Fair after a two-year pause. The hugely popular event will be held at the Symphony Warehouse at 785 Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard, Unit 7A. The gigantic sale starts Thursday, September 8th, and runs for ten days, ending on Sunday, September 18th.

The warehouse will be packed to the rafters with thousands of books stretching across every genre imaginable. Some categories of books highlighted include; collectables, Canadiana, and military history. As well as classics like mystery, science, and poetry.

"It's great to be back at the warehouse preparing for the book sale, which has the makings of being our best ever," says Marilyn Campbell, one of the dozens of volunteers helping to set up the sale. "I'm looking forward to seeing our old friends once again and hoping to welcome many new ones."

Early Bird tickets are available for the opening night of the event. Similar to previous years, early access tickets are in limited supply. At a cost of $20, you will have advanced access to the sale, allowing for a quick search for hidden gems before the bustle of the event begins. Early ticket holders will be able to enter the warehouse at 4:00 p.m. before the sale officially starts at 4:30 p.m. Regular admission for opening night is $5.00. Entry for any of the following nights is free.

Book Fair Hours:

Thursday, Sept. 8: 4 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11: - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hundreds of volunteer hours have been spent since early May in sorting books and setting up the mammoth sale. Organizers say for the love of books, and in support of the Kingston Symphony Orchestra, come and buy!

