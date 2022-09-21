Fall COVID-19 booster available Monday, in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark area

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit released its most recent vaccination statistics Tuesday. Among area residents aged five and up, 92.2 percent have received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This as public health officials are preparing to release this fall's COVID-19 booster shot for adults over 18 years next week.

For people aged 12 and over, the third-dose rate has reached nearly 70 percent, and 28 percent of people over 18 have received four doses.

The latest figures show that among young people 12 to 17, 88.1 percent have second doses, and 25.7 percent have had their third dose.

As of Monday, a total of 476,133 vaccinations had been administered in the tri-county area.

Ontario Public Health recently announced a new bivalent fall booster, an adapted version of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine, which targets both the original strain of COVID-19, and Omicron BA.1 to BA.5.

Starting Monday, September 26, at 8:00 a.m., the tri-county health unit will be offering the new booster shot.

"There will be higher demand at this time; please keep trying to connect online or by phone to book your appointment," health unit officials said Tuesday.

They note the recommended interval is six months from one’s last booster dose or primary series.

The health unit is hosting a multitude of vaccination clinics, including pop-up clinics at the Brockville YMCA. These will take place Saturday, October 8 and 22, and November 5, all from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

While walk-ins will be available based on capacity, the health unit is recommending that people book an appointment by calling 1-844-369-1234 or booking online. Pharmacy and healthcare providers may also be offering the booster shot.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa