Family dispute results in assault charge

The Brockville Police Service has arrested a man for assault after an incident involving his own mother.

On June 26, 2022, Brockville Police received a complaint about a mother being assaulted by her 27-year-old son, in the area of Laurier Blvd.

Officers heard the mother and son relationship had been struggling for some time. An argument broke out, and out of frustration the son slapped his mother in the face.

Officers attended the scene and attempted to discuss the situation, but as a result of the investigation and concerns for safety, he was placed under arrest.

He was transported to the police station and later released on an undertaking with conditions to ensure safety, and issued a future court date.