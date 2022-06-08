Family of seven displaced after structure fire on Centre St.
One person received medical attention after a structure fire on Centre St. forced a family of seven to be displaced.
Pembroke Fire responded to the blaze Tuesday morning at around 10 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they noticed smoke and flames from the garage attached to the home.
The fire had spread into the attic of the building.
19 full time and volunteer firefighters helped to bring the blaze under control.
The family of seven has been displaced due to the extensive damage to the home.
