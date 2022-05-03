Family pets now allowed on Kingston Transit buses

Kingston Transit is now allowing family pets on all buses.

According to a city release, Kingston Transit says pets must be locked in and transported in carriers.

The maximum size of the carrier is 28 in L x 20.5 in W x 21.5 in H (71 cm L x 52 cm W x 54.5 cm H)

"Before today, some passengers were unable to take important trips with their pets," said Jeremy DaCosta, Director of Kingston Transit, in a press release. "This will allow riders an economical travel option to take their pets to places such as the vet or grooming services."

Pets in cardboard boxes or cloth bags will not be allowed on board.

The carrier can be placed on the rider's lap, under a seat, or between a standing rider's legs.

Passengers living with disabilities and use service animals can continue to use Kingston Transit in the same manner.