Family scams and fraud trending in local community, Brockville Police warn

The Brockville Police Service is warning members of the public that frauds and scams are becoming all too frequent in the local community. Scams over the phone or through text messages and email are arguably the most common form. Police say they have had multiple victims report similar types of frauds.

Police say their investigation revealed that victims received calls from an unknown person, posing to be a family member. In these complaints, the suspect gave a story indicating that there was an emergency and they needed money in amounts ranging from $4,000.00 - $5,000.00.

Arrangements were then made for the money to be picked up and the victim would turn over the amount requested. Police say that once this act is committed, it is learned that the story was a scam and their family members were not involved. This is yet another reminder from police for people to be vigilant as the ways in which frauds are carried out are ever-changing.

Withe files by CFRA's Connor Ray