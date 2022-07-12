Fatal collision claims two young lives

A collision in Ameliaburg has led to the death of two young adults.

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the OPP are investigating the single-vehicle crash. On July 9, 2022, just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-car vrash on County Road 23, south of Victoria Road in Ameliasburg.

The initial investigation confirmed the vehicle left the roadway at some point, entered the ditch, and rolled.

Both the driver, 19-year-old Justin Crowe from Ameliasburg, and the 17-year-old passenger Sarah Bradbury of Belleville, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Crowe was one of Ameliasburgh’s rising hockey stars. In the Provincial Junior Hockey League, he had been a member of the Frankford Huskies club and was pursuing a greater opportunity.

The investigation is ongoing with the help of the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists.