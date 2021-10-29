The Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township.

Police say on October 22nd, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 28.

An initial investigation found a driver heading eastbound on County Road 28 entered the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries.

25-year-old Curtis Te Grotenhuis of Edwardsburgh Township later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The other driver and passenger were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Leeds OPP continue to investigate the collision.