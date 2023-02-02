Fatal collision on train tracks in Thousand Islands Township

The Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a passenger train. Police report that on February 1st, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., officers responded to reports that a car was struck by a train on Pykeview Drive in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash and the lone occupant was a 75-year-old male and local resident. Police report that he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Out of respect for the privacy of the victim's family, police say that they will not be releasing the name of the deceased.

CN Police and CN Rail were engaged at the scene of the crash and the cause of the collision is under investigation by Prince Edward OPP. Train traffic was stopped until just after 10:00 p.m. due to the crash. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for February 2nd, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray