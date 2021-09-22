Fatal farm tractor rollover in Tay Valley Township

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a fatal farm tractor rollover on Saturday.

Lanark County opp say they responded to the report on Christie Lake Northshore Rd. in Tay Valley Township just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers from the OPP as well as Lanark County Ambulance and members of the Tay Valley Fire Rescue attended the scene.

Police say the lone operator of the tractor, 67-year-old Graham Hall of Perth, died from his injuries at the scene.

OPP have concluded the investigation and will not be providing further details.