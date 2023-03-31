Fatal fire at residential building on Kingston's 800 block of Montreal Street

Kingston Police have released information on a fatal structure fire on Montreal Stree. Police says late on March 30th, 2023 around 10:230 p.m. the Kingston Police responded to the 800 block of Montreal Street to assist Kingston Fire and Rescue who were on the scene responding to a fire a residential dwelling.

Police say at a result of the fire two individuals were transported to the hospital in critical condition. One of the individuals was pronounced deceased at the hospital while the other remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Kingston Police are working in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshalls Office, Coroner's Office and Kingston Fire and Rescue. The Kingston Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who may have information relating to this incident to contact Detective Constable Anthony Hampton at 613-549-4660 ext. 6438 or via email at ahampton@kingstonpolice.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray