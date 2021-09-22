Fatal motorcycle collision in County of Renfrew
Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that happened in the County of Renfrew.
They say the motorcycle hit a guardrail on Centennial Lake Rd. around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the driver, 37-year-old Andres Cuervo from Ottawa, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPP are asking drivers to slow down when approaching a collision and to not drive on roads that are signed as closed.
