Fatal motorcycle collision in County of Renfrew

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that happened in the County of Renfrew.

They say the motorcycle hit a guardrail on Centennial Lake Rd. around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the driver, 37-year-old Andres Cuervo from Ottawa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP are asking drivers to slow down when approaching a collision and to not drive on roads that are signed as closed.