Fatal motorcycle collision in Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan

OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan. 

In a tweet, Killaloe OPP say the single-vehicle collision happened before 6 p.m. on Thursday. 

The driver was pronounced at the scene. 

The name of the driver is not being released at this time. 

We will have more information as it becomes available...

