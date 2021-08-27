Fatal motorcycle collision in Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan
Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan.
In a tweet, Killaloe OPP say the single-vehicle collision happened before 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The driver was pronounced at the scene.
The name of the driver is not being released at this time.
We will have more information as it becomes available...
#KillaloeOPP is investigating after a fatal, single motorcycle crash on Schutt Road in Brudenell Raglan Lyndock. Happened just before 6pm today. Driver sadly pronounced dead at scene. Name not being released at this time. Road temporarily closed. @OPP_COMM_ER ^ac pic.twitter.com/gh3QwXN2F2— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 27, 2021