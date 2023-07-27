Fatal single-vehicle collision in Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont.

The Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that took place in Elizabethtown-Kitley.

OPP explain that the crash took place just before 9:30 a.m. on July 25th, 2023. Officers responded to the collision on Kitley Line 3, along with the Elizabethtown-Kitley Fire Department. Upon arrival, emergency responders located a vehicle south of the road, flipped on the roof and fully engulfed in flames. The flames were put out and police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP says the investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray