Fatal single-vehicle collision in Petawawa

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Petawawa.

The collision happened on Len Hopkins Dr. and was discovered at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday by an area resident.

A preliminary investigation by police is indicating that the vehicle left the roadway, rolled and caught fire.

One person was located dead at the scene. There is no indication of any passengers in the vehicle at this time.

An OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) are helping with the investigation.

A post-mortem is being conducted to determine a cause of death as well as to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Len Hopkins Dr. is currently closed between Airport Rd. and Black Bay Rd. because of the investigation.

Anyone with information into the collision is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.