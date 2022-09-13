Fatal single-vehicle crash on County Road 18

Ontario Provincial Police in South Glengarry has released information about a fatal single-vehicle car crash that took place over the weekend. On September 11th, officers responded to the crash around 7:00 a.m. Police attended the scene on County Road 18, the incident taking place East of Glen Roy Road.

Once the initial investigation began, officers determined that the vehicle was traveling east before leaving the road. After seemingly losing control of the vehicle the car rolled over before coming to a stop in a field.

There was one person in the vehicle during the crash, they were pronounced dead. Police were able to identify the driver as 22-year-old Amber Venema from Cornwall.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray