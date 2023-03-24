Fatal three-vehicle collision on Highway 401
Members of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for anyone who has relevant information, dash cam footage or who may have witnessed a fatal collision that took place just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 401.
Officers from Lennox and Addington County OPP responded to the three-vehicle collision just after 6:30 a.m. on Highway 401 between exit 566 County Rd 49 and exit 556 Shannonville Rd/County Rd 7. They say two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle were involved. One person was confirmed deceased at the scene and one other person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The OPP Technical Investigators and Collision Reconstructionist are assisting with the ongoing investigation. Traffic on the Highway was significantly delayed due to road closures.
L&A County OPP is asking anyone with information to call L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should someone wish to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS). Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at: www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Renfrew residents charged with serious violent offencesOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew have laid charges in a serious criminal investigation which began in January 2023. Police say a 37-year-old from Renfrew has been charged with violent offences, including sexual assault and forcible confinement.
-
"What Goes Where" search tool easily shows proper waste disposalHundreds of items can be searched on the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre's search tool, showing where something can be recycled, composted, reused or disposed of. Since launching in 2019 items have been searched over 12,000 times.
-
OPP lay charges connected to abandoned stolen vehicle at Renfrew gas stationA 24-year-old from Quebec has been arrested and charged after Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew investigated an abandoned motor vehicle that was found at a gas station. The investigation led officers to a local hotel where they found the suspect.
-
2023 Provincial Budget plans to "Build a Strong Ontario"The provincial government has announced their 2023 budget, accompanied by a plan aimed to take significant actions to drive growth by lowering costs, getting key infrastructure projects built faster, and attracting more jobs and investment to help businesses.
-
Quinte Conservation predicts big melt with expected rain and warm weather20-25 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in the area of Quinte Conservation from Saturday, March 25th to Sunday, March 26th. This rainfall along with warm weather is expected to create a big snowmelt in the area. Water levels are expected to rise on rivers and creeks, with the first peak anticipated by mid-next week.
-
Kingston Police make arrests in extensive drug trafficking investigationA seven-month-long drug trafficking investigation based around an operation from within a federal prison in the Ontario region has resulted in charges being laid against a 26-year-old from Toronto who was organizing the transportation of fentanyl from the GTA to Kingston.
-
OPP investigate damaged padlock and garage door in attempted theftOntario Provincial Police are investigating a mischief to property incident that took place in the Township of Madawaska Valley. They say a padlock and garage door were damaged in what appears as an attempted theft. No entry was made, and nothing was reported stolen.
-
12 criminal charges laid after physical altercation in PikwakanaganA 35-year-old from the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation community near Golden Lake has been charged with 12 criminal offences including assault with a weapon and resisting an officer, after an altercation.
-
Lock it or lose it as warm weather could cause rise in theftOntario Provincial Police tell local residents to "lock it or lose it" as they anticipate warmer weather could mean more would-be thieves will be out walking the streets looking for crimes of opportunity. OPP gives tips to reduce the risk of being victimized.