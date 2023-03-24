Fatal three-vehicle collision on Highway 401

Members of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for anyone who has relevant information, dash cam footage or who may have witnessed a fatal collision that took place just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 401.

Officers from Lennox and Addington County OPP responded to the three-vehicle collision just after 6:30 a.m. on Highway 401 between exit 566 County Rd 49 and exit 556 Shannonville Rd/County Rd 7. They say two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle were involved. One person was confirmed deceased at the scene and one other person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP Technical Investigators and Collision Reconstructionist are assisting with the ongoing investigation. Traffic on the Highway was significantly delayed due to road closures.

L&A County OPP is asking anyone with information to call L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should someone wish to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS). Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at: www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray