Father turns himself in to police after family dispute turned physical

A local man was arrested by Brockville Police after a family altercation turned physical, resulting in multiple assaults taking place and serval charges being laid

Brockville Police say on August 9th, 2023 at about 3:15 a.m., police received a call to attend a residence on Church Street, in relation to a family dispute. Investigation revealed a 37-year-old, male, had been drinking and engaged in an argument with his wife and two teenage children.

During the argument, the male proceeded to damage his wife's cell phone. Police say he had shoved his wife and when his children attempted to intervene, he shoved his daughter and struck his son in the face.

The man then took his wife's identification and fled the residence as police were notified. All injuries are described by police as non-life-threatening.

Then, a short time later, the male was contacted and then turned himself in to the police. He was arrested and held in custody for a bail hearing and charged with three counts of assault, mischief under $5,000.00 and possession of an identity document.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray