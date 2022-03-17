The Kingston Frontenac Public Library will be hosting a virtual event called "Feasting Together with KFPL: Learn to make Three Sisters Mash" on April 5th, from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Three Sisters are a key part of Indigenous culture and cooking. The Kingston Frontenac Public Library is offering an opportunity to learn how to combine these three crops into a hearty and filing dish in the next session of Feasting Together.

Curve Lake First Nation chef Janice McCue will be leading participants through making Three Sisters Mash over Zoom, on April 5th from 2 to 3 p.m.

“KFPL is very fortunate to have Janice lead these cooking demonstrations,” said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. “Food is such an important pillar of cultures, and there's an ever-growing interest in rediscovering Indigenous cuisines. Three Sisters Mash has a heritage that is as important as learning to make the dish itself.”

Participants will receive a list of ingredients they require for the program, and will follow along from home. The recipe for the Three Sisters Mash is also available on the registration website.

If you would like to register for the event, you can do so at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/6238196 or by calling 613-549-8888.