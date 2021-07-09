Federal NDP select Vic Sahai as candidate for Kingston and the Islands riding
The federal NDP has selected it's candidate for the Kingston and the Islands riding.
Vic Sahai was selected into the role.
The vote was confirmed after a virtual nomination meeting and online voting.
Our Kingston and the Islands Federal Candidate is Vic Sahai. @Kingstonist @WhigStandard @CKWS_TV @Stn14Kingston @KRock1057 @983FLYFM @PureCountry99 @country935fm pic.twitter.com/COYxLLrzVc— Kingston NDP (@kingston_ndp) July 8, 2021