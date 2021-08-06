Federal offender wanted by Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police's ROPE (Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement) Squad is asking for the public's assistance in helping to locate a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say they are looking for 50-year-old Rejean Hermel Perron.

He is described as a Caucasian male who is 5'2 and 122 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Perron is currently bound by a Long Term Supervision Order from a three year sentence for forcible confinment, sexual assault with a weapon, and use of an imitation firearm.

The offender is known to frequent the Kingston area as well as Chatham and Yoronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.