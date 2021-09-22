Female bystander rescues driver after vehicle enters canal

A female bystander is being credited with saving a life in the Village of Cardinal.

On Monday at around 7:18 p.m., Grenville County OPP received a report of a motor vehicle entering the canal near Legion Way.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and reversed into the canal.

The female bystander, who was fishing nearby, jumped into action and entered the water to assist the driver.

The bystander was able to pull the driver out and away from the vehicle safely as the vehicle submerged.

Upon arrival by police and emergency services, everyone involved was found to be unharmed.

Emergency personnel and members of the public recognized the efforts of the bystander.

Grenville County OPP contacted the individual, who asked to remain anonymous.

OPP say "her actions that day likely prevented a tragedy."