Female suspect wanted in fraud investigation
Kingston Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a female suspect involved in a theft and fraud on September 23, 2022.
Between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. a wallet, including a credit card, was taken from the victim's purse when it was left unattended for a very brief period of time while she attended class at St. Lawrence College.
On the evening of the 23rd, several unauthorized transactions were then made with the victim's stolen credit card both online and at a store in the area of Division Street and Concession Street in downtown Kingston.
The female in question was captured on security footage at the store where one of the transactions took place. She is described as white, with a medium to stocky build. She was wearing a black zip-up hoodie with red/maroon 'Canada' lettering across the chest, a dark coloured ball cap, and a red bandana covering her face. The suspect also wore rings on multiple fingers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Blair Watt at 613-549-4660 ext. 6320.
